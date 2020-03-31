When Salman Khan explained Mukesh Ambani’s first name as ‘face hair’ to Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s friendship has come a long way. The duo that starred together in several films also rumoured to have been dating, once participated in television’s popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. However, the season in question was once hosted by Shah Rukh Khan instead of the regular pick Amitabh Bachchan.

Back in 2007, SRK hosted the third season of KBC, which also saw Salman and Katrina as contestants for one of the episodes. One of the questions asked to the two was, “Which of these businessmen has a first name meaning ‘jewel’ in Hindi?” The options were, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Ratan Tata and Nandan Nilekani.

Salman, despite knowing the answer let Katrina try it out, because back then Kat wasn’t really good with her Hindi language skills. Khan, who was in a jolly mood, jokingly explained “Nandan means diamond from London, and Mukesh, when split in half means mu-face and kesh-hair”. As the audience burst out in laughter, Shah Rukh told Katrina that Khan is teaching her Hindi, and that she will never have a class as such anywhere in the entire world.