When Rashmika Mandanna Said She Will NOT Sign Film With Vijay Deverakonda, Old Video Of Newlyweds Goes Viral

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are officially married, and the internet cannot keep calm. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, and moments after they shared their wedding pictures on Instagram, the photos went viral.

Fans have been pouring love into the comments section, but it is Vijay’s heartfelt caption for Rashmika that has truly won the internet.

Sharing their dreamy wedding pictures, Vijay wrote, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 😀❤️ 26.02.2026."

While fans were already emotional over the post, many soon dug out an old video that now seems to give his caption a sweet “context.” A throwback clip has surfaced on Reddit from one of their earlier promotional interviews, reportedly during the promotions of either Dear Comrade or Geetha Govindam.

In the video, Rashmika is seen jokingly telling Vijay, "You are going to miss me in your other films like next level. You are going to call me and be like 'Just come and sit here'. I'm such an entertainment. Go, do your other films, I'm not going to sign a film with you for a long time. I'm not going to give dates to Vijay Deverakonda anymore."

Rashmika's playful remark left Vijay and the interviewer laughing at the time. Now, fans are connecting the dots, pointing out how Vijay’s wedding caption about “missing her” feels like a full-circle moment.

Social media users are calling it “straight out of a rom-com” and saying the old interview clip makes the wedding post even more special. From co-stars to best friends and now life partners, Rashmika and Vijay’s love story seems to have come with its own perfect script and fans are loving every bit of it.