A light-hearted moment involving Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh and Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiya has taken social media by storm. During a Ram Katha event in Uttar Pradesh's Kunda, Raja Bhaiya unexpectedly took the mic back from Pawan Singh just as the singer was about to address the gathering.

The religious event, organised in Kunda in Pratapgarh district, witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities. However, it was the unexpected exchange between Raja Bhaiya and Pawan Singh that caught everyone's attention.

A video from the event shows Pawan Singh on stage seeking blessings from Dhirendra Shastri. Raja Bhaiya then hands him a mic and invites him to speak. But before the Bhojpuri singer can say anything, Raja Bhaiya appears to remember something important and quickly takes the mic back.

Why Did Raja Bhaiya Take the Mic Back From Pawan Singh?

Pawan Singh's attitude on stage is no secret to people from Bihar and UP. But look at how calmly he reacted when Raja Bhaiya took the mic away from him in front of Bageshwar Dham Baba. Had it been an ordinary person or a stage worker, would he have shown the same patience? I highly doubt it. Why is it that some people only know how to act like a gangster in front of those who can't fight back ? 😂 — Pinki (@PinkiPragya) November 19, 2026

After taking the mic, Raja Bhaiya addressed the gathering and apologised for not mentioning Dhananjay Singh and another person during the introductions. He admitted that the omission was a mistake, taking responsibility and also pointed out that the person who prepared the written introduction was partly responsible.

Pawan Singh eventually gets the microphone back and asks his music team to set the scale to 'A'.

Social Media Users React to the Viral Video

इस तरह के अपमान किसी के साथ न हो, पवार स्टार का सब पवार खत्म हो गया। जैसे ही राजा भैया ने पवन सिंह को माइक थमाया... पवन सिंह के एक शब्द बोलते ही राजा भैया ने वापस से माइन छीन लिया 😳 कैमरे के सामने माइक छीनते हुए राजा भैया की हरकत रिकार्ड हो गई 👇 #InternationalMensDay https://t.co/xiP3vESTYF — MR _YADAV (@im_yadav5) November 19, 2026

The video has received mixed reactions online. While some users are enjoying Raja Bhaiya's unexpected move, others believe the situation could have been handled differently.

A user wrote, "Power star ke saath aisa nahi karna chahiye tha."

Another hilariously commented, "When power meets SUPERPOWER."

"राजा भईया जी बोल कर माइक लिये है पवन भाई से देते वक़्त भी सम्मान पूर्वक दे रहे की आप continue करो . और भैयाजी बहुत सुलझे हुए है अर्थ का अनर्थ मत किया करो भाई," read a comment.

Another commented, "पवन जी के साथ और दो-तीन लोग आए थे उनका नाम राजा भैया जी नहीं लिए भूल गए थे तो वही जल्दी से माइक छीनकर का नाम लिए ताकि उनको बुरा ना लगे तिल का ताड़ ना बनाओ और आपस में मत लड़वाओ ठाकुर में एकता और संगठन है."

Interestingly, one social media user even questioned whether the clip was AI-generated, although the video is from the actual event.

Here's how others reacted:

Meanwhile, Pawan Singh has been embroiled in a divorce battle with his estranged wife Jyoti Singh.