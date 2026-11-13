Jyoti Singh Gets Emotional, Slams Pawan Singh Over Court Absence Amid Divorce Proceedings: 'Lambe Samay Se Ladd Rahi Hoon' - VIDEO

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh's estranged wife Jyoti Singh got emotional while speaking to the media outside the Ballia court amid their ongoing divorce battle. Expressing her frustration over the prolonged legal proceedings, she said she had been fighting the battle for a long time. She also accused Pawan of repeatedly ignoring court summons and making a mockery of the judicial system.

The divorce case between Pawan, popularly known as Power Star, and Jyoti has been facing repeated delays. According to several local media reports, Pawan has failed to appear before the court despite being summoned multiple times. His absence has reportedly left Jyoti upset, and she did not hold back while speaking to the media after the latest hearing.

Jyoti Singh Gets Emotional Amid Divorce Battle

During her interaction with the media outside the court on Friday (November 13), Jyoti became emotional and spoke about the challenges she has been facing. She said, "Meri aankhon mein yeh nahi hai. Bas itna hai ki lambe samay se ladd rahi hoon. "

She also expressed disappointment over Pawan's conduct, alleging that he was troubling her. Jyoti claimed that his intention to harass her was evident.

Jyoti Singh Accuses Pawan Singh Of Disrespecting Court

Speaking about Pawan's repeated absence from court, Jyoti alleged that he had made a mockery of the judicial system despite being summoned several times.

She said Pawan holds a government position but has shown little regard for government institutions and the court. She further claimed that he seemed to believe he was above everyone else and that the law and the judiciary had no value for him.

Jyoti Singh Questions Government Over Pawan Singh's Position

Jyoti also took a dig at Pawan by pointing out that he is associated with a government that promotes campaigns centred around the welfare of daughters and uses the issue as part of its election strategies. However, she alleged that he was troubling a woman himself.

She questioned whether the government was aware of the situation and whether Pawan deserved the position he had been given.

The divorce case between Pawan and Jyoti is currently being heard at the Ballia court. Pawan has been married twice. His first wife, Neelam Devi, tragically died by suicide shortly after their marriage. He later married Jyoti in 2018, but their relationship has been marked by public disputes and accusations.

Reportedly, Jyoti had also allegedly sought Rs 10 crore in maintenance from Pawan.