When morning walk turned into life lesson for Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara

New Delhi: While most Bollywood celebrities don't get ample time to teach their kids life lessons, Akshay Kumar on Thursday received a perfect opportunity to witness his daughter, Nitara, learning an act of kindness from an elderly couple.
Bollywood's 'Khiladi' took his daughter for a morning walk, where they asked the old couple for " sip of water" only to be greeted with delicious "gur-roti".
Akshay took to Twitter to share the act of kindness and wrote, "Today's morning walk turned into a life lesson for the little one. We walked into this kind, old couple's house for a sip of water and they made us the most delicious gur-roti. Truly, being kind costs nothing but means everything!"
On the work front, the actor was most recently seen in multi-starrer 'Housefull 4', which entered the Rs 100 crore club on Wednesday.
The comedy-drama flick that opened with Rs. 19.08 crores on its first-day had made 109.00 crores until Tuesday, as per Box Office India.
The 52-year-old star will also be seen in 'Laxmmi Bomb' and 'Sooryavanshi' alongside Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif.
The cop-thriller is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, whereas 'Laxmmi Bomb' is set to burst on the silver screen on June 5, 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)