When morning walk turned into life lesson for Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara

New Delhi: While most Bollywood celebrities don't get ample time to teach their kids life lessons, Akshay Kumar on Thursday received a perfect opportunity to witness his daughter, Nitara, learning an act of kindness from an elderly couple.

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' took his daughter for a morning walk, where they asked the old couple for " sip of water" only to be greeted with delicious "gur-roti".

Akshay took to Twitter to share the act of kindness and wrote, "Today's morning walk turned into a life lesson for the little one. We walked into this kind, old couple's house for a sip of water and they made us the most delicious gur-roti. Truly, being kind costs nothing but means everything!"