When Mallika Sherawat met Kamala Harris - old posts by the actor go viral

With Joe Biden overtaking President Donald Trump in the US Presidential elections, the change in leadership is all people are talking about recently. And amid the furore, discussion over Kamala Harris' links to India has become especially favoured.

Now, two decade-old posts by Mallika Sherawat have gone viral. And netizens are, for the most part, shocked at how much it seems like a prediction. The posts date back to 2009, when Sherawat was prepping for the 2011 film called Politics of Love. In it, she had essayed the role of a campaign worker based on Kamala Harris. At the time, the VP-elect had been the District Attorney of San Francisco. The two had met during a party in 2009.

"Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!" reads Sherawat's June 2009 post.