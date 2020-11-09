When Mallika Sherawat met Kamala Harris - old posts by the actor go viral

With Joe Biden overtaking President Donald Trump in the US Presidential elections, the change in leadership is all people are talking about recently. And amid the furore, discussion over Kamala Harris' links to India has become especially favoured.
Now, two decade-old posts by Mallika Sherawat have gone viral. And netizens are, for the most part, shocked at how much it seems like a prediction. The posts date back to 2009, when Sherawat was prepping for the 2011 film called Politics of Love. In it, she had essayed the role of a campaign worker based on Kamala Harris. At the time, the VP-elect had been the District Attorney of San Francisco. The two had met during a party in 2009.
"Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!" reads Sherawat's June 2009 post.
The actor also shared a picture with Harris from the same event on Facebook. "With Kamala Harris, attornry general of San Francisco. I was inspired by her for my role in Politics of Love..." she wrote in the caption.
The VP appointment will make Harris the first woman to hold the post, as well as the first person of colour to be appointed. She will also be the first person of Indian-American descent to hold the position of VP. Following the announcement, many have hailed the 'daughter of India' for her achievement, and celebrations had broken out in her ancestral village of Thulasenthirapuram where Harris' maternal grandfather P. V. Gopalan had been born.
Her grandfather had been an Indian career civil servant, while her mother Shyamala Gopalan was a biomedical scientist whose work in isolating and characterizing the progesterone receptor gene is notable. At the age of 19, Shyamala had travelled to the US.
