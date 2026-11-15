‘When I Left My Pind...’: Guru Randhawa Gets Emotional Recalling ‘Dark Nights’ Of 2012, Remembers His Struggling Days | Instagram

Mumbai, Nov 15: Singer Guru Randhawa took a trip down memory lane as he recalled his struggles in 2012. He also remembered the people who stood by him before he made a name for himself in the music industry.

Reflecting on his early days, the ‘High Rated Gabru’ singer shared an emotional note on social media, remembering how he and his friends managed to create videos despite having limited resources. He recalled how they did not even have a good phone to record videos for Facebook. Sharing old videos of himself singing, Guru looked back at his early days and recalled the struggles he faced before finding success in the music industry.

Guru Recalls Struggles During Early Career

“People see the success today, but they don’t see the dark nights of 2012. Back then, we didn’t even own a phone good enough to record a Facebook video. I still get emotional thinking about @gschandhok paji borrowing a camera from a friend just so we could shoot after sunset, and Parmeet sitting beside me, pouring his heart into the keyboard,” he wrote.

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Guru further shared that when he left his village, he had only one promise in mind: to work hard and give his family a life they could be proud of. He credited his close friends for supporting him through his journey, especially during the days when he had little to offer in return.

"When I left my pind, I carried just one promise, to work until I could give my family a life they could be proud of. Every step since has been built on that promise, and on the shoulders of brothers who stood by me when I had nothing to offer in return.”

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Delhi Concert Dedicated To Early Supporters

Talking about his upcoming concert in Delhi, the singer said that every soundcheck and late-night practice session was dedicated to the people who raised him and believed in him when he was still trying to make his mark.

“Every soundcheck and late-night practice for the December concert is for the people who raised me and believed in that boy from the pind. Waheguru mehar kare. Everything I am today belongs to you guys,” he added.

Guru is set to perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on December 12, 2026.

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