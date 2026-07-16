'When I Become The CM & Take Oath...': Malayalam Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan Mocks Vijay-Trisha Krishnan With 'Front Row' Joke; Navya Nair Plays Along- VIDEO

Malayalam Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan Mocks Vijay-Trisha Krishnan With 'Front Row' Joke; Navya Nair Plays Along- VIDEO |

Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan took a playful dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan during a recent promotional event. Recalling Vijay's political journey, Dhyan joked that he happened to be in Australia when the actor was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and decided that he, too, would follow the same path and become a Chief Minister in the next 15 years.

According to India Today, Dhyan said, "For the past few days, I've been focusing less on films and more on stage shows and advertisements. During one such stage show in Australia, when Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, I decided that I would become one within the next 15 years."

He then joked about Malayalam actor Aju Varghese, saying that before dreaming of becoming a Chief Minister, he should first aim to become the president of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). Recalling Aju's advice, Dhyan quipped, "Aju called me and said, 'Don't try to become the Chief Minister first. Take the first step by becoming the president of AMMA.' He also said I could become Chief Minister later after doing charity work and impressing people."

During the interaction, Dhyan also shared a light-hearted exchange with actress Navya Nair, making an apparent reference to the buzz around Trisha Krishnan's presence at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony, where she was seen seated in the front row in an elegant silk saree. Her appearance had sparked widespread discussion on social media. Referring to the viral moment, Dhyan joked that although Navya is now married and has a son, "When I become the CM and take the oath, I hope Navya will be sitting in the front row wearing a saree, with tears in her eyes."

Playing along, Navya replied, "Don't worry, Dhyan. When you become CM, as you wished, I'll wear a white saree with a green border and a diamond necklace, sit in the front row with tears in my eyes, and cheer you with victory slogans. Won't you arrange a seat for me in the front row?"

Dhyan Sreenivasan is a popular Malayalam actor, director and screenwriter, best known for films such as Adi Kapyare Kootamani, Love Action Drama, Prakashan Parakkatte, Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna and Varshangalkku Shesham. He is the younger son of veteran actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan and the brother of actor-director Vineeth Sreenivasan. Known for his witty humour and candid remarks during public appearances, Dhyan often grabs headlines for his light-hearted interactions with fellow actors.