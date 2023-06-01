When Alia Bhatt’s late grandfather Narendranath Razdan wanted to see her marry Ranbir Kapoor | Photo via Instagram

Actor Alia Bhatt lost her maternal grandfather Narendranath Razdan on Thursday. For those unversed, her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor last year was reportedly a result of her late grandpa’s desire to see the actress as a bride, given that his health was deteriorating. As per E Times, N Razdan’s physical condition was fragile and had expressed his desire to see Alia marry Ranbir.

The couple tied the knot in April 2022 and were blessed with a baby girl in November the same year.

Sharing a throwback video, Alia mourned the loss of her grandfather. Taking to Instagram, Alia posted a video of her "nana" from his birthday celebrations and penned an emotional note remembering her "hero."

She wrote, "My grandpa. My hero...Played golf till 93...Worked till 93..Made the best omelette..Told the best stories..Played the violin..Played with his great granddaughter..Loved his cricket..Loved his sketching..Loved his family and till the very last moment.. loved his life! My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again.”

Alia's mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan also paid a touching tribute to her father.

"Daddy ..Daddy, grandpa, Nindi - our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul. You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit." "It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive. Wherever you are - it's now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours. We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy - until we meet again," she wrote.

"Sending you a massive hug," director Karan Johar commented.

As per reports, Narendranath Razdan was unwell for a while and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai sometime back.