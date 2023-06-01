Alia Bhatt's grandfather dies at 95, actress pens emotional note: 'My heart is full of sorrow'

Alia Bhatt's grandfather and veteran actress Soni Razdan's father Narendranath Razdan passed away in Mumbai on June 1 due to age-related ailments. He was 95. According to several media reports, he had a lung infection due to which his health condition deteriorated a few days back.

Narendranath Razdan, an architect, died 15 days before his birthday.

Soni Razdan shared a picture of her late father and penned an emotional note on Instagram.

"Daddy 💔Daddy, grandpa, Nindi - our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul," she wrote.

The veteran actress added, "You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit. It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive. Wherever you are - it’s now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours. We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy - until we meet again."

Alia also shared a throwback video of her grandfather's birthday celebration. Along with it, she wrote, "My grandpa. My hero ♥️ Played golf till 93, Worked till 93, Made the best omelette, Told the best stories, Played the violin, Played with his great granddaughter, Loved his cricket, Loved his sketching, Loved his family & till the very last moment.. loved his life."

She added, "My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again."

Soon after Alia shared the post, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Jasmeet K Reen and other celebrities took to the comments section and mourned his demise.