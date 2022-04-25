'What’s the point in working in an environment where you have no friends?,' asks Heropanti 2 star Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria will soon be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will release on April 29. The Free Press Journal caught up with Tara for a chat. Excerpts:

Heropanti 2 is your second film with Tiger. How was it working with him this time around?

When you have camaraderie, you are comfortable with your co-stars because they are your friends too, and it becomes easier. Tiger and I have known each other for four years. I met him before Student of The Year 2 (SOTY 2). I’m lucky to say we will always be friends. We picked up from where we left off. It was not challenging at all. He has always been there for me. He has a sense of humour that brings us together.

Working in this field of glitz and glamour, you have to give your best. There is never a need to befriend your peers?

That may be for a lot of people not to be friendly. But I have been raised in a way that I do like to befriend people. I enjoy it with friends. What’s the point in working in an environment where you have no friends? Both Ananya (Panday) and Tiger became my friends during the shoot of SOTY 2. Thus I consider myself lucky. I think the whole part of this job is to give 100 per cent to your work. If and when you choose to retire when you are grey and old, you can end your career having friends.

How do you look at the growth in Tiger?

I definitely have noticed his growth; as a co-actor and as a friend. I feel he is calmer and cool; with age, all of us tend to calm down. But yes, he has become funnier. I enjoy it. His musical talent has grown. During SOTY 2, I always noticed him humming. In Heropanti 2, he is singing as well.

You played a negative role in Tadap. What’s your take on such roles?

I’ve done romantic parts in commercial films. I enjoy all aspects of acting and not just playing romantic characters only. I enjoy grey shades to a woman. I would love to play different roles. I have Ek Villain Returns, which is deep, intense and dark. It’s an exciting film. Its music is special. I am singing for the first time in a film.

What’s your mother’s bonding and her contribution in your life?

My mom has been our best friend. My twin sister (Pia) and I are very close to her. Mom and my nani taught us what it is to be a woman in today’s day and age. My nani is 80 years old, but she believes that we must never be afraid to say what we feel. My parents allowed me to hone my silks, so today, I can quickly learn a dance step. My parents knew I could dance and had a nice voice, so they allowed me to practice singing and dancing.

What did you do during the lockdown?

I did a lot during the lockdown and did nothing at times. I am fond of cooking. This time I learned how to barbecue as I bought three barbeque sets. I cooked all kinds of food. We love to eat, and I was lucky to have Pia come back from London. I fostered some puppies until they got a home. I also did singing exercises.

Has stardom brought in some changes about you in your family?

Not much as my family is normal, they don’t know what’s happening, which film I am busy shooting for. This is nice. It feels good to go to a normal house when no one is talking about Bollywood gossip.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 06:55 AM IST