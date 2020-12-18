What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5 and Hulu? Here's your perfect binge-watch guide for this weekend

Searching for new series and movies to watch this weekend? Look no further!

From 'Unpaused' to 'Black Widows', here's a list of recently released shows and movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5 and Hulu to binge-watch this weekend.

'Unpaused' on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video's 'Unpaused', is an anthology of five short films by directors Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Raj & DK, Nitya Mehra, and Avinash Arunto.

Set in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film stars Gulshan Deviah, Saiyami Kher, Richha Chadha, Ishwak Singh, Sumit Vyas, Lilette Dubey, Abhishek Banerjee, Geetika Vidya, and Shardul Bharadwaj.