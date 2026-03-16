 'Whatever Happened Last Night Was...': Bigg Boss 18 Star Eisha Singh Apologises For Being 'Disrespectful' Towards Fans
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'Whatever Happened Last Night Was...': Bigg Boss 18 Star Eisha Singh Apologises For Being 'Disrespectful' Towards Fans

Bigg Boss 18 star Eisha Singh apologised to her fans on Instagram for “disrespectful behaviour,” but didn’t reveal the full details. Ishq Ka Rang Safed actress hinted at a disappointing incident that happened last night, leaving fans curious about what really occurred.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, March 16, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
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Bigg Boss 18 Star Eisha Singh Apologises For Being 'Disrespectful' Towards Fans |

Bigg Boss 18 fame Eisha Singh recently shared an Instagram story apologising to her fans over “disrespectful behaviour.” But what exactly prompted the apology? The Ishq Ka Rang Safed actress wrote in her Instagram story, "Hey everyone, I just wanted to say this from my heart..."

She added, "If anyone from my team, in any way, has come across as disrespectful towards any fan, team member or anyone at all, I sincerely apologise (sic)." While Eisha did not directly address a specific incident, she indirectly referred to a situation involving a lack of respect. She continued, "Whatever happened last night was disappointing and I truly feel sorry about it."

Eisha Singh apologises to her fans

Eisha Singh apologises to her fans |

The actress also emphasised that she is taking the matter seriously and is looking into it promptly. She added that such incidents should never happen again and concluded her note with, "You all are very, very special to me."

Esha singh
by u/Global-Street-8004 in IndianTellyTalk

This cryptic message left many fans wondering what Eisha was referring to. On a Reddit thread, a user asked, "Tell the context please Esha Singh ig story." Another explained, "Avisha shippers were allegedly pestering Eisha's manager for content. He got fed up and insulted one of them. Eisha is apologising on his behalf (sic)." However, Eisha did not officially address what exactly went down between her team and her fans.

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Are Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Dating?

Despite fan speculation, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra have not addressed their official relationship status. The Bigg Boss 18 stars are often spotted together, which has fueled rumours about a possible romance. However, both actors have clarified that their bond is purely friendship. Eisha mentioned that if she were engaged, fans would know, while Avinash described their connection as having a "soft corner" without confirming anything romantic. The duo were recently spotted together at Hoonur Balaji Telefilms Party.

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