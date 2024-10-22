 What We Do In The Shadows Season 6 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The horror comedy series is based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's film of the same name

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 03:03 PM IST
What We Do In the Shadows Season 6 OTT Release Date | Trailer

What We Do in the Shadows is a horror comedy series starring Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Matt Berry as Leslie, and Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, among others. The sixth season of the series is streaming on OTT.

When and where to watch it online?

The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. What We Do In the Shadows is based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's film of the same name.

Plot

The series' story follows the lives of vampires named Viago, Deacon, Petyr, and Vladislav. These vampires live together like normal human beings in a big house and do chores like cooking, cleaning, eating, and much more. They also occasionally lure people into their houses to eat them. What happens when they decide to make friendly bonds with humans and explore the outer world in the hope of evolving themselves?

Cast and production of What We Do in the Shadows Season 6

The cast of the series includes Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless, Matt Berry as Lesli, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen as Guillermo de la Cruz, Kristen Schaal as The Guide, Anthony Atamanuik as Sean Rinaldi, Beanie Feldstein as Jenna, and Nick Kroll as Simon the Devious, among others.

The music of the series is composed by Mark Mothersbaugh, John Enroth, and Albert Fox. It is produced by Joanne Toll, Hartley Gorenstein, Kyle Newacheck and Derek S Rappaport under Two Canoes Pictures.

