What! Munna Bhai 3 To Be Cancelled? Arshad Warsi Makes BIG Revelation

Arshad Wars aka Circuit in the Munna Bhai series, is currently riding high on the success of his recently released show 'Asur 2.'

While Arshad has been taking on diverse roles in recent years, fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of Munna Bhai 3. However, the future of the much-anticipated film remains uncertain.

Speaking to India Today, Arshad Warsi expressed his uncertainty about Munna Bhai 3.

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

Even before the question was completed, he revealed, "Munna Bhai 3 may not happen." Arshad further explained, "This is the weirdest thing. We have directors, producers, actors to direct, produce and act in the film, but still it isn't happening."

So, what is causing the delay? Arshad shed light on the situation, emphasizing the perfectionism of director Rajkumar Hirani. He disclosed, "The thing is, Rajkumar Hirani is insanely perfectionist. He has 3 amazing scripts with him, but there are some errors. Until he is not 100-200 percent sure of the script, he won't start it. If you ask him, his answer will always be yes, he won't say no ever. He will say, 'I'm working on it... Once the script is fixed, and I'm satisfied with it.' Once he passes that stage, he will begin."

ABOUT MUNNA BHAI

Munna Bhai, the iconic film that introduced the lovable duo of Munna (Sanjay Dutt) and Circuit (Arshad Warsi), was first released in 2003. It was followed by the successful sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, in 2006.

Fans of the Munna Bhai series will have to wait patiently as the fate of Munna Bhai 3 hangs in the balance. With Rajkumar Hirani's perfectionism and commitment to delivering a flawless script, the film's production will begin when everything aligns to the director's satisfaction.