What do you get when you cross Joaquin Phoenix with 'Joker'? The highest R-rated movie of all time grossing over $800 million

What do you get when you cross Joaquin Phoenix with comic’s favourite villain? The highest grossing R-Rated film of all time, which just can’t stop smashing records. It has now seen off the biggest R-rated films of all time including Deadpool 1 and 2, Passion of Christ, The Matrix Revolutions and The Hangover.

It has now broken another milestone by becoming the first R-rated film to cross the $800 million mark.

Directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, "Joker" has earned over $800 million, surpassing $782 million of "Deadpool" and its sequel's $785 million. The Warner Bros. film released in India on October 2.

The movie was met with criticism from various quarters over its depiction of mental illness, shootings and a host of other issues but viewers across the globe have given their unanimous verdict – they don’t care.

Earlier, "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds has congratulated the team of "Joker" for becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, topping "Deadpool" and its 2018 sequel.

Reynolds shared his congratulations on Twitter on Friday with a naughty message, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 43-year-old star shared a photograph from "Joker" of the title character dancing at the top of a staircase with: "You motherf***er" written above him.

"R-rated box office congratulatory posts aren't like the ones you're used to," he posted with the image.