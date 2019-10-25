'Joker' inching close to Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Todd Phillips’s Joker released on October 2 and won the hearts of the audiences. Joaquin Phoenix has received a lot of praises for his portrayal of the iconic DC villain.

Joker has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. And according to a Hollywood portal, the film is reportedly close to the box office collection of 'Avengers: Infinity War.

The movie that created an early Oscar buzz on social media has been the talk of the town. The report also suggests that Joker may go on to mint another $460 million as compared to 'Avengers: Infinity War.

The movie has already surpassed the box office collection of 'Aquaman', 'Venom' and 'Deadpool 2' and is close to the profits of 'Black Panther'

Joaquin Phoenix's latest outing 'Joker' has proved to be a winner. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has performed remarkably well at the box office. The film is having a dream run at the box office and is continuing to sustain well.