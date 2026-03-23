'What Are You Guys Smoking?': Raveena Tandon REACTS After Old Interview Criticising Mumbai Roads Goes Viral—WATCH

Raveena Tandon Hits Back At Film Federation Declaring Her Mumbai Roads Interview Illegal | Instagram/YouTube/WildFilmsIndia

An old video of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has resurfaced online. In the clip, the actress can be seen openly criticizing the condition of Mumbai's roads and accusing ministers of misusing road tax funds. The video began circulating with the caption "The Film Federation of India has confirmed that a 2001 video of Raveena Tandon is deeply problematic." Responding to this, the actress reacted sharply, saying, "That’s illegal, I hope you know."

In the re-surfaced video, Ranveena is seen explaining why her wants of having a fast luxury car has died while in Mumbai. She says, "Considering Bombay's traffic and the condition of its roads, I would advise not to buy a very expensive car because after the rains, the roads in Bombay become so bad. I don’t know where the road tax goes or whose pockets it ends up in, but the situation is so bad that it becomes difficult to have a good car in Bombay."

The interview, that actually dates back from 1994, was re-shared by Zee Loose with the caption, "Raveena Tandon's 2001 video declared illegal by Film Federation for criticising without prior Government clearance." Reacting to the caption, Raveena called out the page in the comment section, saying, "Haahhahahahahhahahahahahhahahah what are you guys smoking these days. That’s illegal I hope you know."

Raveena Tandon hits back at trolls |

Raveena Tandon |

When people in the comments began questioning what was wrong with the interview, Raveena clarified that there was nothing problematic about her remarks at the time, but the caption accompanying the video was misleading. She further added in the comment section, "The interview is absolutely right. The rest of this made-up story about the Film Federation is all rubbish. Your generation should have seen the roads in the 90s."

Raveena Tandon is known for voicing her opinions and often rejects the notion that being assertive makes a woman aggressive. She also uses her social media platforms to speak up on environmental issues, women’s rights, and child welfare. Reflecting on the challenges faced by female stars in the 1990s, Raveena told Filmfare, “We faced the worst headlines. Social media is a boon today because facts can be shared immediately. In the past, once allegations were made, you couldn’t share your side.”