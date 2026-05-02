'What About The Money We Lost?': X User Claims Movie Show At Lower Parel's Palladium Mall Halted Midway Due To Audience Smoking

PVR Luxury screening halted after fire alarm goes off |

An X user shared a frustrating experience from a late-night screening at PVR Luxury, Palladium, Lower Parel, highlighting how a premium movie outing quickly turned into a disrupted and chaotic affair. According to a viewer's account shared online, the situation escalated when certain individuals inside the theatre allegedly began smoking during the film. The act reportedly triggered the fire alarm system inside the theatre, forcing an immediate interruption of the screening.

PVR Luxury screening halted after fire alarm goes off

On Saturday, May 2, an X user named @dakuwithchaku wrote, "Hey @_PVRCinemas, We booked movie with PVR luxury for a show at 10:40 pm at Palladium, and halfway during the movie as some people in the hall started smoking, which triggered the fire alarm. We had to leave the movie midway. What action you took on the morons? And what about the money we lost in the process????"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When another X user questioned how PVR allowed people to enter with cigarettes and a lighter despite strict security checks that even restrict carrying water bottles, the user responded, "Yup. Don't know how they got it in. We only got to know when the staff at the kitchen told us the reason for repeated fire alarm. PVR still his the same and all was going on as normal."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further, the user also stated that PVR staff had to disable the alarm three times and switch the lights back on repeatedly, which disrupted the movie screening. However, no details were shared about which movie was being watched.

The incident has also raised discussion about enforcing strict no-smoking rules in cinema halls and the responsibility of multiplex operators to maintain a disturbance-free environment, especially in luxury screenings where audiences expect a premium, uninterrupted experience.

As of now, PVR Cinemas has not issued a public statement on this specific incident.