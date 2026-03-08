'What A Stupendous Victory': Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn & Other Celebs Congratulate Team India After ICC T20 World Cup Win

Team India scripted history on Sunday (March 8) as they clinched the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title with a commanding performance in the final against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Following the victory, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate Team India for their remarkable achievement.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote on X, "INDIAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!! 🇮🇳 CHAMPIONS!!! 💪🏽"

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "The Ahmedabad jinx has been broken! The worthy winners have written the history all over again! All three winning captains of T20 World Cup are present today! MSD, Ro and SKY! 🥇🙌 🇮🇳 #WorldCup2026."

The Ahmedabad jinx has been broken! The worthy winners have written the history all over again! All three winning captains of T20 World Cup are present today! MSD, Ro and SKY! 🥇🙌 🇮🇳 #WorldCup2026 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 8, 2026

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Jai Hind ki Sena !!! #TeamIndia. What a stupendous victory…. World Champions Again !!!! Congratulations & Thank you."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video of the final ball of the match and wrote on X, "INDIIIIIIAAAAAAA ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Jai Hind! 🫡🫡🫡🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳😎😎😎😎🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #WorldCup #IndianCricketTeam."

Praising the Men in Blue, Jr NTR wrote, "This is how our Men in Blue showed up with calm, composure and dominance throughout the tournament … and brought the trophy home again and created history… Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳. The nation will sleep well tonight."

Here's how other celebs reacted:

हर घर का माहौल 🕺🏼🥁

Congratulations on bringing the World Cup home, Team India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/m6Tmmqj4NB — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 8, 2026

INDIA 🌟 🌟 🌟 THE CHAMPIONS 🏆 — Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) March 8, 2026

My throat is gone from all the shouting, but my smile isn't going anywhere all week!#TeamIndia you have made billions of hearts beat with pride tonight! CHAMPIONS once again! 🇮🇳🙌 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 8, 2026

Champions once again! 🇮🇳🏆

Massive congratulations to Team India for lifting the T20 World Cup 2026! Incredible talent, fearless cricket, and a billion hearts celebrating together. This victory will be remembered for years.



Proud moment for every Indian! 💙 #TeamIndia #T20WC2026 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 8, 2026

Wonderful team INDIA… thank youuuu ❤️❤️❤️ — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 8, 2026

The Men in Blue delivered a spectacular show in the summit clash, registering the highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup final. Stellar performances from Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shivam Dube powered India to a massive total, putting New Zealand under immense pressure right from the start.

India’s bowlers then sealed the historic win with a dominant display. The match concluded dramatically when Abhishek Sharma picked up the final wicket, as Jacob Duffy was caught at long-on by Tilak Varma, handing India a thumping 96-run victory and confirming their supremacy in the shortest format of the game.

Fans across the country celebrated the moment with great enthusiasm as Team India once again lifted the coveted trophy, reaffirming their dominance in T20 cricket. The thrilling final in Ahmedabad will be remembered as a historic night, not just for the record-breaking total but also for the team’s all-round brilliance that led them to a memorable victory.