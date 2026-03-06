'We're Coming Off As Very Mean': Splitsvilla 16's Wild Card Entry Ruru Thakur Responds To Viral Video Backlash

Splitsvilla 16's Wild Card Entry Ruru Thakur Responds To Viral Video Backlash |

Splitsvilla 16 contestant Yogesh Rawat’s rumored girlfriend, Ruru Thakur, recently went live on her social media to address the fight between Akanksha Choudhary and Soundharya Yuvaraj (Sandy). Following the live session, clips from her video started circulating widely. Ruru later shared an apology note on her social media, saying she did not intend to come across as "rude."

Ruru wrote on her Instagram story, "Sorry if we came across rude last night, but I was only having a fun segment with her as the questions bombarded, that too in the end." She further emphasized that she was only having fun during her live session. However, Ruru added, "Only 2 or 3 segment of my live is going viral or out, but whatever part was nice isn't going out."

Ruru Thakur official statement |

She acknowledged that she may have come off as "mean" in the parts of the video going viral on social media. Nevertheless, Ruru maintained that her intention was purely fun. She also called out people for editing her clips in a way that makes them appear odd. Ruru concluded her statement by saying, "The way y'all are portraying it, it was far away from that."

As Ruru uploaded this statement on her social media, a user took it to a Reddit thread to claim, "Damage control karne aagayi behen jaise har time aati hai." To this, one reacted, "What’s this that sab bakwas kar lo and phir act like "oh why is this happening with me"."

Is Ruru Thakur Dating Yogesh Rawat?

As per several online reports, Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur are speculated to be dating. The duo was spotted together at the success party of Splitsvilla 16, further fuelling the rumours. Additionally, Yogesh has been seen supporting Ruru amid the online backlash, urging fans not to target her on social media.

Splitsvilla 16 new episodes air every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV India and later on Jio Hotstar.