'Weird People Come To Their House...': Tanushree Dutta Calls Her Neighbours 'Creeps' | X

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta shared a story on Instagram on Wednesday, October 8, 2026, accusing her neighbours of being "creeps" and alleging ongoing harassment at her residential building. In her public statements and interviews, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne star detailed a series of deeply unsettling events that have taken a toll on her mental and physical well-being.

Actress Tanushree Dutta has spoken about her experience with neighbours, describing some of the people who visit houses in her vicinity as “weird” and “creeps.” Her remarks have drawn attention online, with the actress opening up about the kind of behaviour she has allegedly encountered around her residence.

Tanushree Dutta calls her neighbour creep

Dutta, who has largely stayed away from mainstream Bollywood in recent years, has previously spoken publicly about personal experiences and concerns surrounding privacy and safety. She shared a story on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. She expressed her discomfort over the people who frequent the neighbourhood and their behaviour.

Dutta quoted, "My next door neighbours are total creeps. Ever since they moved in weird shit keeps happening. All kinds of weird ppl come to their house who somehow are always there to stare at me everytime I leave my home." She further said, "Then there's the super creepy building secretary and the criminal security guard at reception."

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Actress requests investigation into alleged harassment

Requesting an investigation, she added, "For almost 15 years I lived here without any issues but now i am almost under illegal surveillance in my own home and around. Someone pls investigate these people and what they do lurking around my flat what i am not around."

The actress has often been vocal about issues concerning personal boundaries and unwanted attention. Her latest statement has once again sparked discussion about privacy, especially for public figures who may find it difficult to maintain a sense of personal space even away from the spotlight.

About Tanushree Dutta

Dutta rose to prominence with films such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Dhol, Chocolate and Bhagam Bhag. She later became one of the prominent voices of India’s #MeToo movement after making allegations against filmmaker Nana Patekar in 2018. Patekar denied the allegations.

Over the years, Dutta has also spoken about her decision to step away from the conventional Bollywood system and has shared her views on the entertainment industry and her personal life.