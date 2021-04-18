Weekend Binge List: From racy thriller to poignant tales... what's new this week on OTT

He is good-looking, charming and extremely successful. Everything is going good until his career starts skyrocketing down. And then a series of unfortunate events end up showcasing a string of betrayals, heart-breaking revelations and a crushing loss. Luis is reeling in shock as this is more than what he can handle or so he thinks. Will he bounce back or are the adversities too much for him to cope. Watch it to know more.

Title: Yuvarathnaa

Platform: Amazon Prime

Language: Hindi and Tamil dubs