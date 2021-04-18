Weekend Binge List: From racy thriller to poignant tales... what's new this week on OTT

Title: Why Are You Like This
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
It’s all about a slice of life. Three best friends negotiate work, fun, identity politics, hook-ups and wild nights out in this razor-sharp satire of millennial life in Melbourne. It showcases the millennial way of ‘uber cool’ living, smartly and sharply pinpoints some momentous issues. It’s slick and pretty watchable.
Title: Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 4): Mexico
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
This animated series is pulsating, racy and thrills every second. The plot revolves around the Spy Racers who are framed for a crime they didn't commit. So they flee to Mexico to clear their name and uncover a new evil scheme. …What happens next is exciting, vibrant and thrilling. For binge-watchers who love animated series, which are action adventures, here’s one for you.
Title: Couple’s Therapy (Season 2)
Platform: Voot Select
Language: English
A reality show where you have couples following therapy sessions with Dr Guralnik as she deftly guides couples through honest confrontation with each other, revealing real-life struggles and extraordinary breakthroughs. The sessions are hard-hitting and honest. This season also focusses on at-home confinement after last year’s COVID-19 shutdown, forcing every couple — and Dr Guralnik herself — to examine profound changes within their daily lives. Each session is a revelation. Extremely interesting to watch human emotions tangle and interplay!
Title: The Priest
Platform: Amazon Prime
Language: Malayalam with subtitles
It’s spine-chilling and an edge-of-the-seat film. Starring Mammootty, Nikhil Vimal and others, and directed by Jofin T Chacko, this film revolves around a priest and a police officer who try to solve a set of mysterious suicides. Every clue they stumble upon has a secret and as they try to crack the case and find the true cause, they come across something more sinister. It is indeed a suspense thriller that keep you glued till the end. Must watch!
Title: Luis Miguel — The Series (Season 2)
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
He is good-looking, charming and extremely successful. Everything is going good until his career starts skyrocketing down. And then a series of unfortunate events end up showcasing a string of betrayals, heart-breaking revelations and a crushing loss. Luis is reeling in shock as this is more than what he can handle or so he thinks. Will he bounce back or are the adversities too much for him to cope. Watch it to know more.
Title: Yuvarathnaa
Platform: Amazon Prime
Language: Hindi and Tamil dubs
It’s a typical college ambience seeped in politics and treachery. Yuvarathnaa revolves around a reputed college that is on the verge of closing down. The cause is because of the privatisation of the education system linked closely to politics. However, the dedicated Principal of the university fights against privatisation and Arjun, aka Puneeth Rajkumar, who joins Rashtrakuta University as an engineering student supports his mission. What happens next? Will they succeed in their mission? Or will the heavy hand of politics shut them down forever?
