Web watch: Modern Love hits you right in the feels

It has been a while since we got hold of a web series to immerse ourselves in, and the new romantic comedy on Amazon Prime does more than just impress. Based on eight personal essays that were published in a weekly column in the New York Times, the anthology series is studded with a cast that delivers right on point.

Whether it’s Anne Hathaway essaying the role of a bi-polar woman who struggles with letting people in on her illness, the charming Dev Patel who takes a shot at love only to be cheated on or Tina Fey portraying the struggles of a wife in a lived-out marriage, the characters come alive in their individual roles, bringing the story to life on screen.

The short, 30-minute or so episodes are packed with the reality of our times. It hits the right notes in areas such as the need for validation through social media, the lingering effects of the loss of a parental figure, the journey through an adoption process and the death of a lover.

Though the stories stand individually, they are laced with bitter-sweet love, something we’re all too familiar with. It will evoke in you feelings that were probably long buried or some you never thought you had. Those 30 minutes have a way of drawing you in, fitting you perfectly into the shoes of a character and making you feel as though you’re part of the story that’s being told.