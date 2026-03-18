'Due To Technical Difficulties…': Aditya Dhar Apologises For Dhurandhar: The Revenge Non-Hindi Shows' Last-Minute Cancellation, Gives Update On When To Watch

Aditya Dhar Responds To Dhurandhar: The Revenge Non-Hindi Shows' Last-Minute Cancellation |

Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada faced last-minute cancellations in several regions, disappointing many viewers who had already booked their tickets. Apologizing to fans, director Aditya Dhar released a statement expressing regret to the audience. He wrote, "We truly apologize for the inconvenience," and also provided updates on when the movie will be available for viewers in the different languages.

The director of Dhurandhar 2 wrote, "Dhurandhar is not just a film for us – it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment in every language." He added that most of the Hindi shows across India are running as per their usual scheduled time of 5 pm.

Aditya acknowledged delays in the Tamil and Telugu shows, informing fans that they will now commence from 9 pm onwards. He further stated, "Due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning."

For fans who have booked tickets but are unable to watch the movie at their cinema, Aditya explained that they can either claim a refund or opt to watch the movie in Hindi with subtitles. He concluded, "We truly apologise for the inconvenience."

As Aditya released the statement, fans began flooding the comment section, reporting that their shows were canceled. One wrote, "Sir having issue with Hindi shows too." Others urged the makers to release the full version of Dhurandhar 2. One fan commented, "Sir it's my kind request please release the full version without any cuts in the OTT platform if it's difficult to do in Cinemas."

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Dhurandhar 2, is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 19 March 2026 in India and worldwide. Paid preview shows were held on 18 March 2026 ahead of the official release.