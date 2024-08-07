'We Faced Exploitation': Avneet Kaur Accused Of Fraud By Jewellery Brand, Screenshots Of Her Chat With Brand's PR Go Viral

Actress and social media influencer Avneet Kaur has been accused of fraud by a small jewellery brand after allegedly failing to credit them for their products despite multiple promises to do so. The controversy surfaced when the official Instagram account of the brand, Rang, shared damning screenshots of their interactions with the actress.

According to the brand's social media posts, Avneet Kaur had agreed to collaborate with them during her recent trip to Europe. Throughout her stay, she reportedly wore several pieces of jewellery from the brand, and even flaunted them in her Instagram posts.

However, trouble brewed when the brand realised that Avneet had not fulfilled her promise to credit them in any of her posts featuring their jewellery. Upon being contacted by the brand for acknowledgment, Avneet allegedly assured them that she would make the necessary posts. Despite these assurances, the brand claimed that no such credits appeared.

Avneet then offered to pay for the pieces she had worn. Subsequently, an invoice was sent to her, but she allegedly did not respond for over a month. Screenshots of the conversations between Avneet and the brand's public relations team have gone viral on social media platforms.

A post shared by the brand on Instagram on August 6 read, "Throughout her month-long European vacation, Avneet wore our jewellery a total of seven times. Despite wearing RANG alongside high-end brands like Dior and Vivienne Westwood, she only tagged these luxury brands in her posts, misrepresenting them as the sole source of her accessories."

"The stylist said she spoke to Avneet, who agreed to credit our brand in a different post with another outfit. However, when Avneet posted again, she still did not give credit. We then messaged the stylist once more, asking why Avneet hadn't credited our brand. Avneet replied to the stylist, saying: 'Hey I'll pay them How much is it'. We responded by explaining that it wasn't about the money but about sticking to what was decided and the reason we sourced the jewellery for Avneet," they added.

"This cavalier approach raises concerns about how some public figures exploit brands & stylists, relying on their influence to bypass mutual understandings. With over 30 million followers, Avneet's actions show a troubling disregard for the value and effort brands & stylists invest in these collaborations. We expected integrity and professionalism but faced exploitation," their post further mentioned.

As of now, Avneet Kaur has not addressed the accusations leveled against her by the jewellery brand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Avneet was last seen in the film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage opposite Sunny Singh.