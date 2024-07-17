Avneet Kaur Wears ₹53K Black Sunglasses During Exotic Italy Vacation

By: Shefali Fernandes | July 17, 2024
Actress Avneet Kaur is currently enjoying her vacation in Italy.
Earlier today, Avneet Kaur shared stunning photos from Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italy and wrote, "Italian Summer."
Avneet Kaur stunned in long cut-out bodycon dress from Outcast, which was priced at Rs 3,428.
Avneet Kaur carried a stunning ₹78,000 basket bag from Loewe
She paired her outfit with jewellery from Dior.
However, what grabbed our eyeballs is her sunglasses, which is from Balenciaga and is priced at Rs 53,226, according to Farfetch
Avneet Kaur's last release, which directly streamed on OTT, was Luv Ki Arrange Marriage with Sunny Singh.
