'We Drifted Apart': Ishqbaaz Fame Navina Bole CONFIRMS Divorce With Husband Jeet Karnani After 7 Years Of Marriage

Navina Bole, who is known for her stint in shows like Ishqbaaz and Miley Jab Hum Tum, has announced separation with husband Jeet Karnani after 7 years of their marriage. The Ishqbaaz fame has confirmed the same in a conversation with Times Of India and has opened up about the reason behind her separation from husband Jeet.

Confirming the news, Navina reveals that she had separated from husband Jeet three months ago and now the couple will begin the legal proceedings. The actress says, ''We are co-parenting our five-year-old daughter Kimaayra. Jeet spends two days a week with her. Our separation was amicable and we believe it is better to part ways & live a happy life than be unhappy together.''

Opening up about the reason behind her separation with husband Jeet, a financial consultant, Navina reveals that the couple tried sorting out their differences for the sake of their five year old. The Ishqbaaz fame says, ''Jeet and I had a good marriage initially, but gradually drifted apart. In a marriage, communication and spending quality time with each other are important.''

On the other hand, Navina's husband Jeet Karnani refrained from commenting on his divorce with the actress and stating it is a 'family matter' and also went ahead to request for some 'privacy.'

Jeet and Navina tied the knot in the year 2017 after dating for a while. The couple welcomed their daughter Kimaayra in the year 2019.