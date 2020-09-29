'Miley Jab Hum Tum' actress Navina Bole tests positive for COVID-19

TV actress Navina Bole on Tuesday announced on social media that she has tested Covid-19 positive.

Taking to Instagram, Navina posted a few throwback pictures of her and emphasised on feeling confident in one's own skin. She added her health update in post script.

"Feeling sexy is a woman's birthright! And being comfortable in her skin is a bloody fundamental! Also did I mention I am #covid_19 positive and have been in isolation recovering . . #needyourprayers !! P.s - these pics were clicked before I was diagnosed with the dreaded #coronovirus2020 #staysafestayhome ," Navina wrote.