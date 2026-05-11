'We Don't Want To See Villain': Naagin 7 Bathtub Scene Sparks Outrage, Fans Slam Ekta Kapoor Over Aryaman-Radhika Romance- Watch VIDEO

Naagin 7 Bathtub Scene Sparks Outrage- Watch VIDEO |

The bathtub scene from Naagin 7's latest episode has sparked much outrage on social media. In the latest episode of Naagin 7, Radhika (Ridhima Pandit) shares a romantic moment with Aryaman (Namik Paul). The bathtub scene went viral on social media and fans started calling out the maker, Ekta Kapoor, for not focussing much on lead couple Aryaman and Ananta (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) and instead giving more screentime to Radhika and Aryaman.

A user uploaded the photo of the bathtub romance between Radhika and Aryaman with the title "How can a dream be 5 minutes long? They have literally shown bathtub romance." Reacting to the same, an angry user commented, "This shit genuinely made me mad. Like don't they understand that we do NOT want to see the villain of the show more than the protagonist! This was so unnecessary." Another agreed saying, "Yes, they have sidelined the Naagin in her own show. Like where is the romance between Naagin and her male lead?"

The viewers are questioning the storyline and the romantic sequence between Aryaman and Radhika, especially since Radhika had already earlier admitted that she is not in love with Aryaman. A user questioned, "Radhika aryaman sy pyar nhi krti thi na phir dream kyu bhen ??? Atleast ek jgha focus rkho."

Aryaman and Radhika got so many scenes together till now…

But I never complained,

because I genuinely believed #Aryanta would eventually get the best storyline and moments.



But kuch nhi mila

And honestly, today it really hurts.



Ekta and makers :- I hate you 😤#Naagin7 https://t.co/KSAompdCn0 — Anita Mayla (@Anitamayla50) May 10, 2026

#Naagin7. Coming to the cringe dream sequence, Radhika is not in love with Aryaman. She just wants to snatch whatever is of Ananta. She can't tolerate that he is still in love with her. Lusty Dragom indeed... — PS Opines (@PSOpines) May 10, 2026

Radhika aryaman sy pyar nhi krti thi na phir dream kyu bhen ??? Atleast ek jgha focus rkho. Baba ka sapna sy radhika man ko koi lena dena hi nhi h#Naagin7 — Preeti Baisoya (@preeti16102001) May 10, 2026

Naagin 7 viewers are calling out Ekta Kapoor for giving more scenes to Aryaman and Radhika rather than Aryaman and Ananta.

In the latest episode, Radhika transforms Aryaman’s room with flowers, dim lights and a romantic setup, hoping to take their relationship forward and also get ahead of her rival Ahana aka Naagrani. Aryaman returns after his heated face-off with Ahana and tells Radhika that he has feelings for her too. The two then share an emotional and intimate night filled with romance and closeness. The sequence leaves viewers shocked, especially those who have been rooting for Ahana and Aryaman’s love story. However, it is later revealed that the entire moment was only Radhika’s imagination and not real.