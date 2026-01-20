'We Are Pregnant Again': Jawan Director Atlee Announces Good News, All Set To Welcome Second Child With Wife Priya Mohan

Atlee / Priya Mohan | Instagram.

Filmmaker Atlee and actress Priya Mohan tied the knot in 2014. The couple were blessed with their son Meer in 2023, and now, after three years, they are pregnant again. Atlee and Priya took to Instagram to share the good news with their fans.

The couple shared some adorable pictures of them with their son and dogs, and captioned it as, "Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes ! We are pregnant again ❤️ Need all your blessings , love and prayers 🥰 With love Atlee , Priya , Meer , Becky , Yuki , chocki , Coffee and Goofy (sic)." Check out the post below...

Fans And Celebrities React To Atlee-Priya's Good News

Many fans and celebrities have congratulated Atlee and Priya. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "So so beautiful. Congratulations my beautiful mama (sic)."

Karan Johar wrote, "Congratulations to Atlee and you (sic)." Wamiqa Gabbi, who worked with Atlee in Baby John commented, "Omg omg omg !!!! Congratulations you guysssssssssssss (sic)."

Keerthy Suresh, who was also a part of Baby John, wrote, "Congratulations my Darlingssss 😻😻🤗🤗🧿🧿 Sending lots of love from Nyke and Keny!! (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Allu Arjun's Fans Ask For An Update Of #AA22

Amid the congratulations comments, Allu Arjun's fans on X (Twitter) are asking Atlee to give an update about #AA22. A fan tweeted, "Congratulations naa @Atlee_dir We want #AA22 update (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "Congratulations! Give an #AA22 update on this occasion, bro! (sic)" One more netizen tweeted, "Congratulations Macha😍 Give me the #AA22 update. atleast say when will the update come? (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Atlee's next with Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming movies. It also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role.