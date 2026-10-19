‘We Are Not Scammers’: Pune Event Organisers Break Silence On Splitsvilla 16 Fame Akanksha Choudhary’s Allegations, Say They Are Prepared To Share Evidence

‘We Are Not Scammers’: Pune Event Organisers Break Silence On Splitsvilla 16 Fame Akanksha Choudhary’s Allegations |

Floraa Events has responded to allegations levelled by Splitsvilla X6 and Lock Upp fame Akanksha Choudhary, who accused the organisers of a Pune Navratri event of cheating, mismanagement and non-payment. The reality TV personality shared a series of videos on social media, alleging that her safety concerns were ignored and that she was taken to the venue without her team. The event management team has now issued an official statement, denying the allegations of fraud and claiming that the dispute concerns an outstanding payment of Rs. 1 lakh.

Responding to the allegations, Floraa Events stated, "We are not scammers." The team claimed that Akanksha had been booked for the event for a total fee of Rs. 7 lakh, of which Rs. 6 lakh had allegedly been paid, leaving Rs. 1 lakh outstanding.

The statement further read, "Despite the substantial payment already made, the remaining amount became the subject of a dispute, during which threats of a police complaint and public defamation were allegedly made if the outstanding amount was not paid. We were deeply disappointed to hear our organisation being labelled as scammers despite the payments made towards the booking."

The event team also maintained that a payment dispute should not be used to publicly damage an organisation's reputation. Defending its professional credibility, Floraa Events said, "Let us make one thing absolutely clear: a payment dispute does not justify publicly misrepresenting an organisation or disregarding the financial commitments already fulfilled."

The organisers further claimed that they had records of the payments made and the relevant communications to support their version of events. They stated that they were prepared to present the facts through the appropriate channels if necessary, while stressing that their priority was to protect their organisation, team and the trust of their audience and partners.

Concluding its statement, Floraa Events said it stood by the facts and reserved the right to take appropriate legal action to protect its reputation. The allegations and counterclaims have put the Pune event dispute in the spotlight, with Akanksha threatening legal action and the organisers maintaining that the matter centres on the outstanding payment. The claims made by both sides have not been independently established.

She was literally ready to perform — even her stories made that clear. The driver ran away, sound wasn’t ready, and now suddenly it’s all about “payments.” 🤡Aur amount? Har statement mein naya version. 😭Payment ka hisaab nahi, script ka update aa raha hai. 💀#AkankshaChoudhary https://t.co/EYz1YiJw2r — Khushii (@DooglesDaisy) October 19, 2026

In her videos, Akanksha alleged that the organisers failed to arrange her pickup on time, despite the event being scheduled to conclude around 10:30 pm. She claimed that she had to repeatedly insist on being taken to the venue and was subsequently made to sit in a car against her wishes. According to her, the people accompanying her ignored her concerns about safety and left her in front of the audience without her team. She also accused the organisers of using her photographs to promote the event and alleged that payments had not been cleared. Akanksha described the experience as feeling like a kidnapping and threatened legal action against those involved.