'We Are In Long-Distance Marriage': Diya Aur Baati Hum Fame Kanika Maheshwari Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours

Television actress Kanika Maheshwari dismissed ongoing rumours about her marriage, clarifying that she and her husband, businessman Ankur Ghai, are still together despite living in different cities.

The actress, best known for her role in Diya Aur Baati Hum, addressed the speculation during an appearance on Hauterrfly's The Male Feminist, where she revealed that reports of her divorce were completely untrue.

Setting the record straight, Kanika said, “He is not even my ex. I am not divorced. I don't know who has spread this rumour. I am not divorced, mera kyun divorce karwana chahte ho yaar? (Why are you so keen on getting me divorced?) He is living in Delhi, and I am living in Bombay. We are still married.”

Kanika acknowledged that she and her husband had considered ending their marriage in 2024 and that divorce proceedings had been initiated at the time. However, she said the situation eventually changed and the couple chose to work through their differences.

Speaking about the reports that surfaced last year, Kanika shared, “Voh satya hai lekin it got faded away. Woh bhi kisne leak kar di mujhe nahi pata hai. Logon ne mujhe divorced hi bana diya (I don't even know who leaked that information. People have already declared me divorced). Actually, today, journalism has become a business. Nowadays, sell what is getting sold. We are living separately, we are in a long-distance marriage, but there's a different fun in romancing like this.”

Kanika added that both of them have managed to navigate their challenges amicably and remain committed to making the relationship work.

Kanika and Ankur tied the knot in January 2012. The couple welcomed their son in 2015, three years after their marriage. Rumours about trouble in their relationship first emerged in 2023, followed by speculation in 2024 that they had legally separated.

On the professional front, Kanika has enjoyed a long and successful television career. She made her acting debut in 2001 with Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai and later featured in popular shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkavyanjali and Piya Ka Ghar.

However, it was her performance in Diya Aur Baati Hum that brought her fame and established her as a household name. The television drama ran for more than five years and remains one of the most popular long-running shows on Indian television.

Kanika is currently seen in Seher Hone Ko Hai alongside Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari.