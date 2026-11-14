Way Of The Warrior Kid OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Chris Patt's Film Online? |

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt is set to headline the upcoming family adventure film Way Of The Warrior Kid, which brings an inspiring story of courage, confidence and resilience to the screen. The film is based on the bestselling book of the same name by former US Navy SEAL Jocko Willink. The film revolves around a young boy who learns to overcome his fears and stand up for himself.

Way Of The Warrior Kid: OTT release date and platform

The film is an Apple Original production and is expected to premiere on Apple TV+. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "Every warrior needs a hero. #WayOfTheWarriorKid premieres November 25 on Apple TV."

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What is Way Of The Warrior Kid about?

Directed by McG, the film follows Marc, a young boy who struggles with bullying and a lack of confidence. His life takes a turn when his uncle, a decorated Navy SEAL, comes to stay with his family.

Through a series of physical and mental challenges, Marc begins learning important lessons about discipline, courage, determination and self-belief. His uncle helps him discover his inner strength and encourages him to face difficult situations rather than run away from them.

The story explores themes of friendship, family, personal growth and standing up against bullying, making it a family-oriented entertainer.

Cast and characters

Chris Pratt plays the role of Jake, Marc's uncle, who guides him through his journey of transformation. The film also features Jude Hill as Marc, Sarah's son, Linda Cardellini as Sarah, Levi McConaughey as Kenny, Darien Sills-Evans as Commander Barnes, Timothy Flood as Sketchy Gamer, and Arlan Ruf, among others.

The film is particularly expected to appeal to audiences who enjoy inspirational stories centred on childhood, family relationships and overcoming personal challenges.