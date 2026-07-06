'The Way Of Begging Is A Bit Casual': Ashneer Grover Reacts After Troll Questions Wife Madhuri's 'Rich Should Have More Kids' Remark

Ashneer Grover Reacts After Troll Questions Wife Madhuri's 'Rich Should Have More Kids' Remark |

Ashneer Grover has hit back at trolls targeting his wife, Madhuri Grover, over her recent remark that wealthy people should have more children than poor people. After a social media user asked Ashneer to donate his reported ₹900 crore wealth, the former Shark Tank India judge responded with a sarcastic remark, saying, "The way of begging is a bit casual." His reply quickly went viral, with many users calling him "unfiltered" and "hilarious."

A user tagged Ashneer and wrote, "Your wife recently made a statement that if poor people have more children, poverty increases. Please donate your ~₹900 crore wealth to 1,800 families, giving ₹50 lakh to each. Those 1,800 families could happily feed and raise their 3,200 children. Why are you keeping ₹900 crore for just two children?"

Bheek / Chanda maangne ka tareeka thoda casual hai !



Biwi ne achha gyaan de diya hai - itne mein itna hi milega :) https://t.co/vnK86BqtHr — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) July 6, 2026

Responding to the post, Ashneer quipped, "The way of begging / asking for alms is a bit casual!" He further added, "The wife has given some good wisdom- for this much, this much is what you'll get."

His response soon went viral on social media. Reacting to the exchange, one user wrote, "Great answer given, wish we could give it to Salman Bhai too." Another commented, "As usual, Ashneer is unfiltered and hilarious."

As usual, Ashneer is unfiltered and hilarious😂😂 — Harsh Raj 🇮🇳 (@rajharsh331) July 6, 2026

Jawaab badhiya diya hai, kaash Salmaan Bhai ko bhi de paate.. — Parth (@ThakurParth_) July 6, 2026

Madhuri Grover recently sparked controversy with her remarks on family planning during an interview. Sharing her perspective, she said having a third child helps parents stay younger and pointed to wealthy personalities like Shah Rukh Khan as examples. She further argued that the "Hum Do Humare Do" concept should not apply to everyone, claiming that when affluent families have more children, it leads to greater prosperity, whereas larger families among the economically weaker sections contribute to the cycle of poverty.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams exclusively on Netflix, with new episodes premiering at 8 PM IST. Following a recent schedule update, the reality show now airs six days a week, from Saturday to Thursday, bringing viewers an extra episode packed with drama, tasks, and shocking twists.