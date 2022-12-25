e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWatch Video: Raashii Khanna celebrates Christmas with specially-abled kids

Watch Video: Raashii Khanna celebrates Christmas with specially-abled kids

Raashii Khanna visited Swayamkrushi, a welfare organization for school/ home for children with mental/ physical challenges

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Raashii Khanna |
Follow us on

Indian actress Raashii Khanna celebrated Christmas amongst the special kids. Under her initiative #BeTheMiracle, the actress visited Swayamkrushi, a welfare organization for school/ home for children with mental/ physical challenges.

The actress also shared some videos and pictures from her Christmas celebration along with the kids on her social media handle. She wrote, "My heart was touched and think in some way I had the same effect on them.   This Christmas couldn't have been merrier..! #bethemiracle that you are and spread the gift of love and joy in whatever little way that you can! Have a very #merrychristmas "

Talking about the same, Raashii Khanna said, "Gratitude is the most peaceful and relaxing emotion in the world. I am extremely grateful for this life and opportunities that I have been blessed with and so I strongly believe that it is the good wishes and blessings of my fans and  well-wishers that have been the major contributors to the my success. Which is why I began the initiative #BeTheMiracle to help in whatever possible way that I can and bring to light authentic institutions working towards the betterment of the society where the general public can also donate with utmost trust in the sincerity and earnest service by them."

Earlier, the actress had also donated via Roti Bank during Covid times and also contributed to society by making a donation on her birthday.

Read Also
Shahid Kapoor set to star opposite Raashi Khanna in Raj and DK's next OTT project
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Rabba Janda: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna's romantic song from Mission Majnu out

Rabba Janda: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna's romantic song from Mission Majnu out

Tunisha Sharma Death: Actress Reem Shaikh pens a cryptic note for her friend

Tunisha Sharma Death: Actress Reem Shaikh pens a cryptic note for her friend

PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh head to Alibaug for Christmas celebration

PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh head to Alibaug for Christmas celebration

Watch Video: Raashii Khanna celebrates Christmas with specially-abled kids

Watch Video: Raashii Khanna celebrates Christmas with specially-abled kids

WATCH: Kareena Kapoor shares adorable video of Saif Ali Khan playing guitar; Jeh's appearance leaves...

WATCH: Kareena Kapoor shares adorable video of Saif Ali Khan playing guitar; Jeh's appearance leaves...