Shahid Kapoor set to star opposite Raashi Khanna in Raj and DK's next OTT project

Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor is all set to play the lead role in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming Over-the-Top (OTT) project.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor shared the update by posting a picture of himself with the filmmakers as they dive into the pre-production stage of the project on Instagram stories.

"It's taking off. These bad boys got a hard vibe and a dark plan," Kapoor wrote along with the picture.