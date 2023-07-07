 Watch The Nun 2 Trailer: Valak Returns To Haunt Sister Irene
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWatch The Nun 2 Trailer: Valak Returns To Haunt Sister Irene

Watch The Nun 2 Trailer: Valak Returns To Haunt Sister Irene

The sequel, which is headlined by Taissa Farmiga, is set to be out on September 8.

ANIUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
Watch The Nun 2 Trailer: Valak Returns To Haunt Sister Irene |

The makers of 'The Nun' are all set to come up with the film's sequel. On Thursday, they unveiled the film's trailer and it has definitely left fans excited. The sequel, which is headlined by Taissa Farmiga, is set to be out on September 8.

As per Variety, the film begins in 1956 after a priest is viciously murdered in France. According to the film's official logline, "'The Nun 2' follows Sister Irene (Farmiga) as she once again comes face to face with the demonic Valak."

Read Also
MCU, Harry Potter, Conjuring Universe: An exhaustive list of movie marathons to satiate the film...
article-image

Farmiga returns alongside Bonnie Aarons and Jonas Bloquet who will reprise their roles as Valak and Maurice "Frenchie," respectively. "The Nun 2" will introduce new additions to the "Conjuring" universe, including Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie, Anna Popplewell as Marcella and Storm Reid as an unknown new character.

The USD 2 billion franchise began in 2013, with the original "The Conjuring" film, starring Patrick Wilson and Taissa Farmiga's older sister, Vera Farmiga. The original film was inspired by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren's nonfiction book, "The Amityville Horror."

"The Conjuring's" first spinoff "Annabelle" premiered in 2014. Soon after, "The Conjuring 2" was released in 2016, "Annabelle: Creation" in 2017 and then the second spinoff, "The Nun" in 2018. Since "The Nun," the "Conjuring" universe has released "The Curse of La Llorona," "Annabelle Comes Home" and "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It."

Directed by "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It's" Michael Chaves, "The Nun 2" was written by "M3GAN" screenwriter Akela Cooper and "Fear the Walking Dead" screenwriters Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.

Read Also
The Conjuring - The Devil Made Me Do It review: No great shakes or scares from this Warrens' story
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Drake Hit By Phone During Chicago Concert; Here's How The Rapper Reacted (WATCH)

Drake Hit By Phone During Chicago Concert; Here's How The Rapper Reacted (WATCH)

Video: Boney Kapoor TROLLED As He Cooks Breakfast For Daughter Anshula, First Time In 32 Years

Video: Boney Kapoor TROLLED As He Cooks Breakfast For Daughter Anshula, First Time In 32 Years

72 Hoorain Twitter Review: Netizens Call Pavan Malhotra's Film 'Hard-Hitting & Gut-Wrenching'

72 Hoorain Twitter Review: Netizens Call Pavan Malhotra's Film 'Hard-Hitting & Gut-Wrenching'

Saira Banu Makes Her Instagram Debut On Dilip Kumar's Death Anniversary

Saira Banu Makes Her Instagram Debut On Dilip Kumar's Death Anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan On Project K: 'I Am Honoured To Be In The Same Frame As Prabhas'

Amitabh Bachchan On Project K: 'I Am Honoured To Be In The Same Frame As Prabhas'