 Watch The Bengal Files Teaser: Vivek Agnihotri Is Back With Another Chilling Story, Promises To Uncover Untold Narratives
Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files attempts to explore Bengal's political and cultural history, with the promise of uncovering untold narratives. The teaser touches upon themes of communal politics, with one character questioning the meaning of freedom even after 80 years of India's independence. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 5, 2025

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film The Bengal Files: Right to Life on Thursday (June 12), which is scheduled to hit theatres on September 5, 2025. The film was earlier titled The Delhi Files but has now undergone a title change.

Known for films such as The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, Vivek's latest project is positioned as part of his 'Files' trilogy. The teaser gives a glimpse into what appears to be another exploration of a controversial and lesser-discussed chapter of Indian history.

The teaser also introduces all the characters. Written and directed by Vivek, the film attempts to explore Bengal's political and cultural history, with the promise of uncovering untold narratives.

The intriguing teaser opens with a voice saying, "Main ek Kashmiri Pandit hoon, isliye yakeen ke saath keh sakta hoon ki Bengal ek dusra Kashmir banta jaa raha hai."

The teaser also touches upon themes of communal politics, with one character questioning the meaning of freedom even after 80 years of India's independence. The visuals are stark, depicting emotionally charged moments that hint at the film's serious and historical tone.

The film explores the communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, with a focus on events such as Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots.

The film features actors Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar among others.

article-image

The Bengal Files is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. It is presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha Productions.

The teaser, released on social media, has generated interest among viewers and followers of Vivek's work, with the tagline, "If Kashmir hurt you, Bengal will haunt you."

