Vivek Agnihotri Renames The Delhi Files To The Bengal Files: Right to Life, Announces Teaser Release Date

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has officially announced a title change for his upcoming film. Originally titled The Delhi Files: Bengal Chapter, the project will now be released as The Bengal Files: Right to Life.

Taking to social media on Tuesday (June 10), Vivek shared, "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: The Delhi Files is now The Bengal Files. Teaser coming this Thursday, 12 June 2025 at 12 PM. In cinemas on 05 September 2025."

The film is believed to explore themes rooted in historical and socio-political narratives, much like Vivek's previous works including The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War.

The teaser of The Bengal Files will be unveiled on June 12, 2025, at 12 PM, giving audiences their first glimpse into the film's tone and subject matter. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025.

About The Delhi Files

Vivek wrapped up the shoot of The Delhi Files in January 2025 and said that the film is based on the 'painful chapter' of India's history. He also revealed that because of the film's shocking story, everyday someone used to get emotional on the sets.

This film is the third installment in Vivek's 'Files' trilogy, following The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). The upcoming project explores the communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, with a focus on events such as Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots.

Vivek has referred to these incidents as a 'Hindu genocide' and said the film seeks to highlight a chapter of Indian history that has largely been ignored.

The film features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter has been directed by Vivek and jointly produced by his actress-wife Pallavi Joshi, and Abhishek Agarwal. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha productions, was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15, 2025.