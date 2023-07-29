Watch Taali Teaser: Sushmita Sen Looks Fierce As Transgender Activist Shreegauri Sawant |

Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant's fight for India's third gender! Sushmita Sen is all set to showcase her boldest avatar yet as Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series, “Taali, बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी, premiering 15th August on JioCinema. The teaser unveiled today gives a sneak peek at the courageous quest of struggles, resilience, and triumph.

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala, Taali will shed light on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant’s relentless pursuit for the recognition of the third gender in India.

The series will premiere on 15th August onwards on JioCinema. Stay tuned!

