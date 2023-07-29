 Watch Taali Teaser: Sushmita Sen Looks Fierce As Transgender Activist Shreegauri Sawant
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWatch Taali Teaser: Sushmita Sen Looks Fierce As Transgender Activist Shreegauri Sawant

Watch Taali Teaser: Sushmita Sen Looks Fierce As Transgender Activist Shreegauri Sawant

Taali teaser unveiled today gives a sneak peek at the courageous quest of struggles, resilience, and triumph.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Watch Taali Teaser: Sushmita Sen Looks Fierce As Transgender Activist Shreegauri Sawant |

Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant's fight for India's third gender! Sushmita Sen is all set to showcase her boldest avatar yet as Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series, “Taali, बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी, premiering 15th August on JioCinema. The teaser unveiled today gives a sneak peek at the courageous quest of struggles, resilience, and triumph. 

Read Also
‘Mai Taali Bajati Nahi Bajwati Hoon’: Watch The Powerful Promo Of Sushmita Sen’s Upcoming...
article-image

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala, Taali will shed light on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant’s relentless pursuit for the recognition of the third gender in India. 

The series will premiere on 15th August onwards on JioCinema. Stay tuned!

Read Also
Ankur Bhatia wraps up shoot of Sushmita Sen-starrer Taali
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What If Indian Rappers Turned Monks?

What If Indian Rappers Turned Monks?

'Shame On You Karan Johar': Kangana Ranaut Trolls Rocky Aur Rani, Calls Ranveer Singh 'Cartoon'

'Shame On You Karan Johar': Kangana Ranaut Trolls Rocky Aur Rani, Calls Ranveer Singh 'Cartoon'

Rajinikanth Advises Fans To 'Have Alcohol When You Have Fun' During Jailer Audio Launch

Rajinikanth Advises Fans To 'Have Alcohol When You Have Fun' During Jailer Audio Launch

Oppenheimer Star Cillian Murphy's Fees Less Than What Prabhas Was Paid For Adipurush 

Oppenheimer Star Cillian Murphy's Fees Less Than What Prabhas Was Paid For Adipurush 

Neelam Gill Clarifies She's NOT Leonardo DiCaprio's 'New Flame', Reveals Dating His Friend

Neelam Gill Clarifies She's NOT Leonardo DiCaprio's 'New Flame', Reveals Dating His Friend