e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWatch: Singer Atul Gautam’s single Dilruba speaks of happiness in love

Watch: Singer Atul Gautam’s single Dilruba speaks of happiness in love

The song is a part of the ‘Affection’ album which has seven songs in total.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Singer Atul Gautam’s single Dilruba speaks of happiness in love |
Follow us on

Singer-songwriter Atul Gautam released his non-film single ‘Dilruba’ on Tuesday with Zee Music Company.

The song is a part of the ‘Affection’ album. The album gives a musical story to its audience and has got seven songs in total, of which five have been already released by the label.

Coming back to ‘Dilruba’, the song about the warmth of love is composed and written by Atul Gautam. The music video features actress-model Akanksha Bhadoriya.

“‘Dilruba’ is a pure love song and it is close to my heart. The music video will certainly keep the audience hooked till the end with its beautiful shots and story,” says Atul.

Read Also
Watch: Nikki Tamboli, Tanmay Ssingh's desi party song Chhori out
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch Phone Bhoot Song: Katrina Kaif romances Armaan Ralhan in Jau Jaan Se

Watch Phone Bhoot Song: Katrina Kaif romances Armaan Ralhan in Jau Jaan Se

Jaya Bachchan recalls changing behind bushes during her periods while shooting outdoors

Jaya Bachchan recalls changing behind bushes during her periods while shooting outdoors

Watch: Singer Atul Gautam’s single Dilruba speaks of happiness in love

Watch: Singer Atul Gautam’s single Dilruba speaks of happiness in love

Inside pictures of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Rs 35 crore Vastu apartment in Mumbai

Inside pictures of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Rs 35 crore Vastu apartment in Mumbai

Megan Fox slams rude troll mistaking pelvic tattoo for 'unshaved' bikini line

Megan Fox slams rude troll mistaking pelvic tattoo for 'unshaved' bikini line