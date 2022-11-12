Watch: Singer Atul Gautam’s single Dilruba speaks of happiness in love |

Singer-songwriter Atul Gautam released his non-film single ‘Dilruba’ on Tuesday with Zee Music Company.

The song is a part of the ‘Affection’ album. The album gives a musical story to its audience and has got seven songs in total, of which five have been already released by the label.

Coming back to ‘Dilruba’, the song about the warmth of love is composed and written by Atul Gautam. The music video features actress-model Akanksha Bhadoriya.

“‘Dilruba’ is a pure love song and it is close to my heart. The music video will certainly keep the audience hooked till the end with its beautiful shots and story,” says Atul.