Watch: Shreya Ghoshal and Papon team up for trilingual love song 'Koi Nidiyā Kiyaw'

Known for lending a mesmerising touch to songs, singer Papon has now teamed up with Shreya Ghoshal for a trilingual love song titled 'Koi Nidiyā Kiyaw', which released today.

The two melodious singers have sung hits such as 'Tu', 'Rim Jhim Gire Sawan', 'Ghar Bhara Sa Lage' and 'Esheche Raat' among other songs together. Not long ago, the duo had dropped a video teasing music listeners with the details of their latest collaboration.

The two forces of music have a huge fan following individually and so the song is poised to be a treat for them. The highlight of the Papon and Shreya duet is that it's an amalgamation of three languages - Tiwa, Bodo and Assamese. Penned by Keshab Nayan and directed by Parasher Baruah, the song stars Shreya, Papon, Jay Saikia, and Keshab Nayan.

Papon says, “'Koi Nidiyā Kiyaw' is a beautiful song rooted in three sweet languages. It's a tribute to those who speak Tiwa, Bodo and Assamese. This is a truly special song because through it I've reunited with Shreya Ghoshal. It's always such a joy to sing with her. I am assured that this song will convey the message of love.”

Shreya says, “The combination of three languages in a song is a first for me. I'm happy to be singing in Assamese after so long. It's wonderful to be teaming up with Papon. Both of us have tried to bring something novel to music lovers. I'm excited now that the song is out.”

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 04:30 PM IST