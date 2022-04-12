'Kudiyan Lahore Diyan' brings me closer to my Punjabi roots, says Harrdy Sandhu

After the success of his sports drama '83' and music video 'Bijlee bijlee' with Palak Tiwari, pop star Harrdy Sandhu has made it back to the music charts with his latest song 'Kudiyan Lahore diyan'. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

Harrdy is happy with the response he’s getting for the song and reveals why the song is close to his heart.

“Kudiyan Lahore diyan is an extremely special song for me because it’s very true to my artistry and brings me closer to my Punjabi roots. Jaani has outdone himself by penning the lyrics, and B Praak composed a beat I instantly fell in love with. I loved working on it from the first time we made a draft, and I would like to thank my team for bringing the song to life. I hope fans give it all their love and it finds a spot on your playlist,” he shares.

Time and again, Harrdy has not only impressed the audience with his vocals but has also proved that dancing is one of his many talents. Opening up about the same, Harrdy says, “Yes, dancing is challenging and gets difficult at times, but with dedicated practice as well as devoting enough time before every show or release, it works out.”

In the song, Harrdy has also flaunted his six-pack abs and a pumped-up body. He also recently shared a video on social media and revealed that he worked out even on the sets of the song’s shooting.

Further explaining how he prepared for the song, Harrdy explains, “A lot of work went into fixing the dates for everyone involved, creating a routine to practice and shoot daily as well as sticking to the timelines. Kudiyan Lahore diyan and Bijlee bijlee were shot back to back, so we had very strict deadlines. While travelling, it is difficult to eat healthy always, workout every day, and get ample sleep, but I never gave up and tried sticking to my schedule for what you see on the screen.”

On a parting note, Harrdy spills the beans on what’s in store for those who wish to see him on the big screen after 83. “A couple of things are in the pipeline. As soon as it’s ready, you’ll be the first to know,” he concludes.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:00 AM IST