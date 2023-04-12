Watch Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Teaser: Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan's show is a new spin on 'saas-bahu' dramas

Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo teaser | YouTube

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia is all set to make her OTT debut with the web series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. The intriguing teaser of the action thriller series was shared by the makers on Wednesday.

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the series stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in lead roles.

The series is touted to be a new spin on the 'saas-bahu' drama sub-genre that generally explores the power dynamics between tough, ruthless mothers-in-law and meeker daughters-in-law.

The teaser begins with the title song of Smriti Irani's hit TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. It then shows the happy lives of the lead characters, however, it later gives a glimpse of violence and drama as Dimple pulls a gun at a person.

Take a look at the teaser here:

The series features "unapologetically hardcore" mother-in-law and "steadfast and formidable" younger women.

Talking about the project, Dimple Kapadia has said that the story of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo makes ordinary people extraordinary in a world full of passion and chaos. She added that it's a bunch of bad-ass women telling a narrative which is often played only by male characters.

The series will be streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from May 5, 2023.