Watch: Ranveer Singh recreating 'Khalibali' with this little girl is the most adorable thing on the internet

Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh can literally add life to any occasion. His unmatchable energy, a pleasing persona, and an undeniable charm, attracts people of all ages towards him. Ranveer is known to interact with his fans. Be it a selfie or an impromptu hug, he is out there spreading love.
In a recent video that has surfaced online, Ranveer can be seen having some fun with his mini fan. The video, which appears to be from one of the wedding functions somewhere, which show Ranveer recreating his popular Padmaavat song, Khalibali, alongside a little girl. He does his iconic head nod step, and is joined by the girl instantly.
This isn’t the first time Ranveer has brought the house down with his entertaining self. Recently, the actor accompanied wife Deepika Padukone to her best friend's wedding, and made it an event to remember as he Ranveer rapped popular Gully Boy numbers for the guests.
On work front, Ranveer was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt. His will next be seen in '83, directed by Kabir Khan. The film is based on India's World Cup win in the year 1983, where Ranveer will essay the titular role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will be seen playing his wife Romi Dev. Ranveer has also come on board for Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama, Takht.
