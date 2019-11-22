Watch: Ranveer Singh recreating 'Khalibali' with this little girl is the most adorable thing on the internet

Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh can literally add life to any occasion. His unmatchable energy, a pleasing persona, and an undeniable charm, attracts people of all ages towards him. Ranveer is known to interact with his fans. Be it a selfie or an impromptu hug, he is out there spreading love.

In a recent video that has surfaced online, Ranveer can be seen having some fun with his mini fan. The video, which appears to be from one of the wedding functions somewhere, which show Ranveer recreating his popular Padmaavat song, Khalibali, alongside a little girl. He does his iconic head nod step, and is joined by the girl instantly.