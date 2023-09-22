WATCH: Parineeti & Raghav Jet Off To Udaipur For Their Wedding Amid Heavy Security |

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra left for Udaipur on Friday morning for their wedding rituals that are to take place over the weekend at two of the Lake City's best-known luxury hotels. Parineeti was the first to walk in by herself, accompanied by airline staff, dressed entirely in red in loose-fitting casual clothes.

Raghav entered the airport separately, looking more like a dapper West Delhi boy from 'Made in Heaven' than the "suspended parliamentarian" he describes himself as on X, wearing skinny blue jeans and a tight-fitting black Polo tee and sporting smart dark shades.

He was accompanied by his posse of Punjab Police security personnel -- after all, he's a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab -- and his parents followed him at a distance.

Both Parineeti and Raghav gestured to the assembled paps, who had been kept waiting for a glimpse of the couple outside Raghav's MP's residence on Pandara Road duringthe mehndi ceremony earlier this week.