 WATCH: Parineeti & Raghav Jet Off To Udaipur For Their Wedding Amid Heavy Security
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Parineeti & Raghav Jet Off To Udaipur For Their Wedding Amid Heavy Security

WATCH: Parineeti & Raghav Jet Off To Udaipur For Their Wedding Amid Heavy Security

Parineeti dressed entirely in red in loose-fitting casual clothes, while Raghav looking more like a dapper West Delhi boy

IANSUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Parineeti & Raghav Jet Off To Udaipur For Their Wedding Amid Heavy Security |

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra left for Udaipur on Friday morning for their wedding rituals that are to take place over the weekend at two of the Lake City's best-known luxury hotels. Parineeti was the first to walk in by herself, accompanied by airline staff, dressed entirely in red in loose-fitting casual clothes.

Raghav entered the airport separately, looking more like a dapper West Delhi boy from 'Made in Heaven' than the "suspended parliamentarian" he describes himself as on X, wearing skinny blue jeans and a tight-fitting black Polo tee and sporting smart dark shades.

Read Also
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Check Out FIRST Photos From Couple's Mehendi Ceremony
article-image

He was accompanied by his posse of Punjab Police security personnel -- after all, he's a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab -- and his parents followed him at a distance.

Both Parineeti and Raghav gestured to the assembled paps, who had been kept waiting for a glimpse of the couple outside Raghav's MP's residence on Pandara Road duringthe mehndi ceremony earlier this week.

Read Also
Raghav Chadha To Ditch Horse & Ride A Boat Instead With His Baaraat For Wedding With Parineeti...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Was Yours': 3 Idiots Actor Akhil Mishra's Wife Suzanne Bernert's Emotional Post After His Death

'I Was Yours': 3 Idiots Actor Akhil Mishra's Wife Suzanne Bernert's Emotional Post After His Death

Somy Ali Calls Ex Salman Khan 'Dumb, Illiterate As****e' In Deleted Post, Claims Instagram Account...

Somy Ali Calls Ex Salman Khan 'Dumb, Illiterate As****e' In Deleted Post, Claims Instagram Account...

Ganeshotsav 2023: Sunny Leone Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Barefoot With Husband

Ganeshotsav 2023: Sunny Leone Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Barefoot With Husband

Lizzo Sued Again: ‘Pressured To Attend Sex Shows, Buy Hard Drugs’, Claims Stylist

Lizzo Sued Again: ‘Pressured To Attend Sex Shows, Buy Hard Drugs’, Claims Stylist

AP Dhillon Shares Cryptic Note Amid Rapper Shubh's Controversy: 'Political Groups Use Our Public...

AP Dhillon Shares Cryptic Note Amid Rapper Shubh's Controversy: 'Political Groups Use Our Public...