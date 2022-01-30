Watch 'One Cut Two Cut' Trailer: Danish Sait aka Gopi is on a mission to save his school from hostage situation

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s comedy adventure ‘One Cut Two Cut’ is out and it’s everything we expected and more.

The satirical comedy revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi (played by Danish Sait), whose first day at work becomes a task of saving the school which has been taken hostage by four radical social media activists.

The film has a unique story that has the potential to strike a chord with audiences across geographies.

Danish’s character Gopi deals with a serious situation while also addressing some pressing issues. In director Vamsidhar Bhogaraju’s words, “‘One Cut Two Cut’ is our attempt to make a comedy adventure / comedic thriller, a genre less explored” on screen.

The makers are sure that the audience will have a good laugh and will also have something to think about.

Besides its unique storyline and genre, ‘One Cut Two Cut’ also features seasoned actors like Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth ‘Beep’ Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya, in pivotal roles.

After ‘French Biryani’ and ‘Humble Politician Nograj’, ‘One Cut Two Cut’ marks Danish’s third collaboration with Amazon Prime Video. Interestingly, this film also marks the actor’s second collaboration with PRK Productions.

In loving memory of late actor-producer Puneeth Rajkumar! Puneeth Rajkumar, one of India’s most celebrated actors and the producer of ‘One Cut Two Cut’, passed away untimely in October last year. Honoring Puneeth Rajkumar’s legacy, ‘One Cut Two Cut’ is one of three movies from PRK Productions.

Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under PRK banner, ‘One Cut Two Cut’ will stream on Amazon Prime Video on February 03, 2022.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:56 AM IST