Watch: Old video of Akshay Kumar surfaces in which he says 'not just Pakistan, there's terrorism in India and America too'

Akshay Kumar, who has sort of taken a patriotic turn with his films, lifestyle and social media, has also had his foot in the mouth moments in the past. In this throwback video from 2015, Akshay can be seen being sympathetic towards Pakistan while making a statement during promotions of his 2015 release Baby.

The video was made viral with wrong headlines, but was lauded by Pakistanis on social media. In the 10-minute video, Kumar can be heard explaining why terrorism cannot be linked with Pakistan alone.

When the actor was interacting with the press at the event, he was asked by a Pakistani reporter, “Sir, you have said that terrorism is not about a particular country. But whenever terrorism is talked about, Pakistan is always mentioned…”

Akshay answered, “There is nothing like that (terrorism). Terrorism doesn’t happen in a country. It is an element.” He then went on to explain, “It is there in India, USA, Australia, Paris and Peshawar. It is a group of particular people who spread terrorism, not a country.”

In an immediate question, a reporter can be heard asking Kumar, “You said terrorism is not about a country, it is everywhere. (Is it why) Pakistan is specifically banning the film?”

Kumar didn't answer the question and said, “They can give you the answer, I don’t know about it. I have no idea, I don’t even know whether it is banned or not.”

Apparently back then, Baby was banned in Pakistan after the Pakistan Censor Board refused to allow its screening.

Later, Kumar also spoke on how terrorism can be better dealt with, when asked. He said, “If we talk about it (terrorism) then awareness increases. People will know. Our defence ministry has seen the film. Advaniji has also seen it. It’s a must (watch) film for every Indian and it is coming at the right time.

