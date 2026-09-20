Watch Mysaa Teaser: Rashmika Mandanna Turns Fearless Warrior In Rawindra Pulle Intense Action Drama

Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa teaser out | Photo via YouTube

The makers of Rashmika Mandanna ’s upcoming film Mysaa have released its teaser, giving viewers a first look at the actress in a physically intense action role. Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle, the pan-India film has already prompted reactions online, with viewers discussing Rashmika’s transformation, the darker visual tone and the teaser’s action sequences.

The teaser begins with Rashmika’s voiceover as Mysaa, setting up the character’s emotional state. She says, “I am tired, I have stopped, I have lost.” The glimpse then shifts towards action, showing her character taking on difficult situations and confronting those around her.

One of the more striking portions of the teaser shows Rashmika underwater, sitting at the bottom while holding a sickle. The sequence has caught viewers’ attention, with several reactions describing the visuals as intense and unsettling.

Rashmika plays a Gond tribal woman in the film, a role that involved physical preparation and action sequences. The teaser shows her riding a bike, engaging in combat and appearing in underwater sequences.

The teaser has also led to discussion around Rashmika’s departure from some of her more familiar roles. While some viewers appeared impressed by the darker setting and her action-heavy look, others are waiting to see how the character and story develop beyond the teaser.

Director Rawindra Pulle makes his debut with Mysaa. The teaser indicates that the film will lean heavily on action and atmosphere, with cinematographer Shreyaas P Krishna handling the visuals. Jakes Bejoy has composed the background score, while international action choreographer Andy Long has worked on the combat sequences.

The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Eshwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh, among others.

The film is produced by Unformula Films and is scheduled to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Mysaa is set to arrive in theatres on November 27, 2026.